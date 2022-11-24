Thor's Saga

Not Available

The dramatic tale of an extraordinary Icelandic family and its journey through Iceland's economic ups and downs. As a 14 year old boy, the family's founder, Thor Jensen, left a Danish orphanage to accept an apprenticeship in Iceland. The remote Danish colony was impoverished, but Thor Jensen saw opportunities and a potential in growth. With far-sighted initiatives and innovative business ideas. His great-grand son Thor Björgólfsson found inspiration in his forefather's initiatives and inherited the ability to see opportunities in uncultivated markets. With sensational ventures, Björgólfsson looked beyond Iceland's borders and gained success. Björgólfsson then defied his own business strategy and invested in the Icelandic banking system. Here he made his greatest failure. The global financial crisis reached Iceland and threatened with state bankruptcy. Today, Björgólfsson is thought to be one of the key figures to send Iceland into economic pillory