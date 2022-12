Not Available

Quite harmless in themselves, but when Mrs. Ronald G. Saunders saw her faithless lord purchasing the innocent blossoms, she was for a divorce right away. Henceforth she would devote her life to charity. The fond one on whom the flowers were bestowed cast them forth. In her pursuit of uplifting the lowly, Mrs. Saunders found them, and the monster husband was at once transformed into a dear, kind, good one.