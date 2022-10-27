Not Available

Those Merry Souls

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bo Ho Film Company Ltd.

Chiu Chi-Lung and Ng Kuai-Tak are two movie stunt actors in Hong Kong and are suspicious of Lung's father Chiu's mysterious behavior. Unbeknownst to them, Chiu was commissioned as a "messenger" by the Spirit World to take newly-departed souls to the other side. When Tak suffers a major accident on the movie set, Chiu keeps Tak's soul from being taken away, thereby, reviving him.

Cast

Yuen BiaoChiu Chi-Lung
Eric TsangNg Kuai-Tak
Stanley FungUncle Chiu
Lam Ching-YingTak's father
Elaine JinWaterloo Tai
Lily Li Li-LiAuntie Pearl

