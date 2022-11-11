Not Available

Those Were the Days: Britain in the 50's

    Through the eyes of the newsreel cameras and advertising of the time, we present an affectionate look at the way we were in the 1950's: the way we dressed, the way we laughed (and cried) - even the way we holidayed. In 1950, Britain was working hard to recover from the Second World War. Yet, as the decade went on and economic conditions improved - prompting PM Macmillan to tell people of Britain "You never had it so good" - a cascade of wonderful gadgets found there way into British homes and families began holidaying on the beaches and promenades.

