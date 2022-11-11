Those Were the Days: Britain in the 50's

Not Available

Through the eyes of the newsreel cameras and advertising of the time, we present an affectionate look at the way we were in the 1950's: the way we dressed, the way we laughed (and cried) - even the way we holidayed. In 1950, Britain was working hard to recover from the Second World War. Yet, as the decade went on and economic conditions improved - prompting PM Macmillan to tell people of Britain "You never had it so good" - a cascade of wonderful gadgets found there way into British homes and families began holidaying on the beaches and promenades.