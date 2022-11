Not Available

Jara Brishtite Bhijechhilo, is a Bengali film based on Joy Goswami's story Jara Brishtite Bhijechhilo, released in 2007. The film directed by Anjan Das stars Indrani Halder, Sudip Mukherjee, Aloknanda Ray. Indrani Haldar has bagged the best actress award at the Madrid International Film Festival (Spain) for her role in this film, plays a woman, who walks out of marriage after being subjected to repeated marital rape and starts living her life on her own terms with her poet-lover