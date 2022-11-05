Not Available

Thotta Chinungi film starring Karthik Muthuraman, Raghuvaran, Revathi, Devayani and Nagendra Prasad.[Gopal (Raghuvaran) is in love with Bhuvana (Revathi) ever since they were kids. As adults, they get married.There are two things Gopal disapproves of, after their marriage: Bhuvana's unemployed younger brother Prasad (Nagendra Prasad) who lives with them, and Mano (Karthik), Bhuvana's childhood friend.Mano is quite handsome and a very famous singer and Bhuvana who is very fond of him, talks to him quite often on the phone. The hardworking Gopal, who loves his wife...