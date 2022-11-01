Not Available

New from the #1 family comedy series of all-time! Thou Shalt Laugh 3 is a bold, entertaining addition to the hit series that has sold over 250,000 units since it's debut in 2007. Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Sinbad (who does an all improv set), Thou Shalt Laugh 3 also features series favorites Taylor Mason (Last Comic Standing) and Thor Ramsey (-clever and pointed - The Washington Post) who perform all-new, side-splitting material. New to Thou Shalt Laugh 3 are hot, rising comedians Lisa Alvarado (Last Comic Standing L.A. winner), Leanne Morgan and Horace H.B. Sanders. Funny, smart and edgy, Thou Shalt Laugh 3 offers 94 minutes of laughs with something for every member of the family.