Having sold close to a half a million DVD's, the THOU SHALT LAUGH series is known far and wide for hilarious and sophisticated family entertainment. And now - you lucky consumer you - comes THOU SHALT LAUGH 4, the latest installment in the best-selling Christian comedy series. Hosted by multi-talented and Emmy award-winning family man John Tesh, THOU SHALT LAUGH 4 features returning fan-favorites Taylor Mason and Michael Jr. as well as unforgettable performances from TSL newcomers Dana Daniels, Isaac Witty, Rex Havens and Joe Wong. Looking for funny? Your prayers have been answered!