The setting is any small urban Latino neighborhood in the U.S. where everyone is only a degree of separation from each other. Where loyalty to family is the utmost importance. The main character known as La Guapa (the beautiful) is forced into becoming a murderer for hire by her ex-husband in order to gain back custody of their 10 year old daughter. With every 'hit' she gets closer to her goal but emotionally moves farther away from her daughter.