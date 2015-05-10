2015

Thought Crimes

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 10th, 2015

Studio

HBO Documentary Films

Dubbed “The Cannibal Cop,” former NYPD officer Gilberto Valle was convicted of conspiring to kidnap and eat women in March 2013. Valle had argued it was all a fantasy, but the prosecution’s narrative convinced jurors otherwise. His story made headlines not only for its chilling details, but also because of its landmark decision regarding a man many consider “patient zero” in a growing thought-police trend across the nation. Featuring unprecedented, intimate interviews with Valle and his family, as well as insights from lawyers, journalists, psychological professionals and criminal experts, THOUGHT CRIMES: THE CASE OF THE CANNIBAL COP explores this complicated case, asking if someone can be found guilty for his or her most dangerous thoughts.

Cast

Noname Jane
Alan M. DershowitzHimself
David GreenfieldHimself
Robert KolkerHimself
Laurie PennyHerself
Michael WelnerHimself

View Full Cast >

Images