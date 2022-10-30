Not Available

Thousand Oceans

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Carac Films

Five friends spend their holidays on a faraway island in the sea. On the last day of the holidays, out of the blue, Björn informs his friends that he will not return home but intends to stay in this paradise forever. There is no sign of life from Björn after that. His best friend Meikel is very concerned about the mysterious disappearance - but nobody cares and no one helps him in his search for the lost friend.

Cast

Maximilian SimonischekBjörn
Max RiemeltMeikel
Joel BasmanEric
Thierry van WervekeUlrich Willer
Nicole MaxHannelore Willer

