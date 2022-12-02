Thousand Year Gumiho

Not Available

The leader gumiho, who has lived for more than 1,000 years, is captivated by a human woman, Gu Ho, who met Jeong Yeon, who has been reborn in the present. The 500-year-old Mi Ho, who is good at transforming herself into a different creature, advises Gu Ho not to love people after experiencing heartbreaking love in the Joseon Dynasty. Su Ho, a 25-year-old boy, falls in love with people, gets hurt, and is filled with hatred for humans. The Love Story of Gumiho, which connects Japanese colonial era and Joseon Dynasty in the present.