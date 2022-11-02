Thousands... Not Billions

Not Available

Radiometric dating is one of the linchpins of evolutionary education today. Dr. Don DeYoung shatters this and other dating methods employed by evolutionists to cast doubt on the reliability of the Bible and its chronology of earth history. Evolutionists seek to undermine faith in Genesis as the true documentary of the history of the universe. When people are told that a dinosaur bone has been determined to be tens of millions of years old, that obviously doesn’t square with the biblical record of man being created on Day 6 with the land animals. But DeYoung now demonstrates that Christians no longer have to puzzle over this glaring contradiction.