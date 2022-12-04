Thrall (enslaved)

Not Available

Fifteen uncut studs star in this latest DVD from uknakedmen. Its 140 minutes of rough sub/dom role play and subjugation as hot, uncut dicks are forced into the tight holes of willing, studly victims. The big cocked burly cover guy Carioca breaks into Jay Adams' home and finds the occupant more than willing to take his fat dick right down his throat and all the way up his tight, little arse hole. Whilst Fred Faurtin stars in a steaming borstal three way and horse hung Matt Hughes stars as the devil himself in yet another stonking three way with Robbie Rivers and the eager arsed Ben Statham who takes Matt's donkey length up his arse and his hot load in his face. Nic James is another masked intruder, taking full advantage of Jake Ryder's more than willing arse and in the bonus scene straight stud Scott stone, peels off his harness and shoots a wet load right at the lens.