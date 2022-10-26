1986

Corey (Josh Brolin) and his band of skater buddies sometimes make mischief, but they're more interested in girls and having fun on their boards than in getting into any real trouble. Notorious enemy crew the Daggers, led by Tommy Hook (Robert Rusler), get their kicks terrorizing the locals at Venice Beach. When Corey starts dating Tommy's kid sister, the Daggers are furious. The boys then take their beef to the "L.A. Massacre," a deadly skate race down a canyon road.