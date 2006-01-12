2006

Jim, a white straightedge punk with a violent past, and Fred, a young black hip-hop revolutionary struggling to raise a son, spend their lunch breaks at St. Mark’s Comix together. Overwhelmed by the violence that surrounds them, the two form a friendship despite the fact that they come from different worlds. Jim's friends, a crew of noble but misguided kids, learn that a friend was killed by a drunk driver. In their rage and frustration, they form a gang called One Less Drunk, intent on stopping drunk drivers before they get to their cars.