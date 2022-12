Not Available

There is a town with a well called 'Bachelor's Well' after a young man dug the well and jumped in to kill himself when his love for a girl from a rich family ended miserably. The story is about a ferryboat rower, a bum with a limp, and many other men all fighting to get the love of one girl. Three beggars who die with grudges against this town appear every night as ghosts to haunt and curse their foes.