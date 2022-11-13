Three Black Bags

Not Available

"Slick-Fingered Mag must he captured, or I will know the reason why!" These are the proud words of Detective Brown, as he prepares to go in search of the elusive "Mag." He packs his traveling bag and leaves it open upon the sofa in his room; then goes downstairs to eat his breakfast. "Slick-Fingered Mag," seeing the front door of Brown's home ajar, enters and makes a sneak upstairs. She carries a bag of the same character as Brown's. She gathers up all the valuables she finds handy, not overlooking some of Mrs. Brown's choicest jewels. Hearing sounds of approaching footsteps, she becomes excited and empties the "swag" into Brown's bag, supposing it to he her own, and with it, escapes from the house, leaving her own bag behind her. Mrs. Brown, placing some clean linen in her husband's grip, sees the female apparel.