Les Rose directs this endearing independent film about a con man named Busher (Richard Gabourie) who travels from town to town. He ups his ante when he takes under his wing and joins forces with a 13-year-old runaway foster boy, Toby (Chris Langevin). Along the way, they add a third member, a very bright woman, to their team and together plan a risky con that will set them up for the rest of their lives.