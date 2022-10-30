Three Cripples

Not Available

Yen, Pe and Le are poor. The only way to be rich in their mind is to join the gang of mafia Tod. The threesome is assigned by mafia Tod to kidnap a millionaire's son, but they accidentally bring the wrong boy. The boy they've kidnapped is Sang-wu, the lonely son of mafia Bo. Later, they end up taking care of Sang-wu because the boy is afraid of the violence in his family. Meanwhile, mafia Bo declares to torture the kidnappers who took his son. Yen, Pe and Le are now struggling to survive.