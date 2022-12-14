Not Available

Lord Ernest Clifton lives with his beautiful wife, Gladys, at Easton Lodge. He has lost immense wealth in the lap of his uncle's death. One day Lord Clifton receives a mysterious package with an even more mysterious letter from his uncle. Three cuckoo clocks that strike only once a month should show him the way to find the second part of the pot of gold buried somewhere. Ernest's thirst for adventure only awakens and waits for the first cuckoo clock to mark the room number of a hotel in Cairo, where the second cuckoo clock hangs.