Not Available

Three Days

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A meteorite will destroy the world in three days. For Ale (Victor Clavijo), that means 72 hours of alone time, getting as drunk as possible. But when a mysterious drifter (Eduard Fernández) appears, the self-serving Ale faces a more immediate danger. Now, he finds himself protecting his mother (Mariana Cordero) and his brother's children from his fellow man in humanity's final hours. Daniel Casadella co-stars in this thought-provoking drama.

Cast

Mariana CorderoRosa
Eduard FernándezLucio
Nani JiménezElla

View Full Cast >

Images