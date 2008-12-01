2008

Filmed live at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Michigan in 2008, Three Days Grace: Live At The Palace looks good. The Blu-ray transfer reveals a pleasing color-scheme, good contrast and lack of overly disturbing "motion-judder". The actual show is filmed by multiple, strategically placed, HD cameras that do an excellent job of Adam Gontier and the rest of the guys in Three Days Grace. Furthermore, you would see plenty of the audience as well; the HD cameras zoom over and around the stage providing a good look at the entire venue. In addition to the concert footage, Three Days Grace: Live At The Palace also provides plenty of behind the scene footage where fans of the band are seen interacting with their idols.