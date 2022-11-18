Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov

Not Available

The events of the film take place in the 1960s. The Great Patriotic War ended long ago. A calm life has come. It turns out to be not a fun holiday, but a daily routine. The main character of the picture is Viktor Chernyshov, an ordinary Soviet guy. After school, he did not study further; he went to work at the factory as a turner. His life is very monotonous: in the afternoon work at the factory, Komsomol meetings at which he is present through force, because important issues are not discussed at them. In the evenings, Viktor with young people like him who are not yet twenty years old, gather in the street. The protagonist needs nothing, his life flows slowly and is completely meaningless. He wants to be like everyone else. The aimless and unhurried passage of time, long conversations, and only dancing in a cafe a little enliven the boring life of Viktor Chernyshov.