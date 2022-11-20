Three Days To A Kill

Not Available

At a Chicago-area naval base, an ambassador is kidnapped. Later, a Navy officer calls his friend Cal for help. A Colombian drug lord is holding the ambassador, and the officer wants Cal to rescue the man. Cal convinces the officer to get a pardon for imprisoned explosives expert Rick, and together Cal and Rick form an uneasy partnership. They travel to meet Yolanda, a stripper who supposedly knows the location of this drug lord, named Perez (who looks like a creation out of Madame Tussaud's). Our threesome then sets about to rescue the ambassador. Cal, Rick, and Yolanda meet resistance at every turn; apparently Perez's men have the drop on them. After multiple shootouts, Cal convinces Yolanda to use her son as a pawn to draw Perez away from his home, and then all hell breaks loose.