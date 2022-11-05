Not Available

Three Days to Live

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Trois Jours a Vivre (Three Days to Live) takes off with a bang when two-bit actor Daniel Gelin witnesses a murder. He didn't see the killer, but that doesn't stop him from claiming that he did in order to get his name into the papers. Sure enough, the murderer targets Gelin as his next victim. Our hero is temporarily rescued by Jeanne Moreau, an aspiring actress who has always had a crush on him.

Cast

Jeanne MoreauJeanne Fortin
Lino VenturaLino Ferrari
Georges FlamantInspector Segalier
Albert AugierDédé
Aimé Clariond
Roland Armontel

