Three Deaths and a Date

A bereavement session brings together four reasonably neurotic souls unlikely to meet each other otherwise. George and Helen, a middle-age couple who lost their son, clash with Gillian, a sexy bimbette with a dead dog. Smitten by Gillian, Tom, the group leader, struggles to maintain peace. Secrets are revealed: the couple's son was gay, Gillian's father was abusive, Tom's lived in his late brother's shadow. George declares he hated his son for being gay and storms out. Helen admits her marriage's been hell. Tom loses his group. Gillian decides to get another dog as a token of her liberation. She leaves Tom with an offer of a pooper-scooper date, and walks out to a free new life.