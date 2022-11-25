Not Available

THREE EGG-HOLDERS ALMOST FOUR

    Haralabos is at his late forties and he has just lost his dog. He decides to fill his empty space and time with a collection: on a whim, he chooses to collect egg holders. Until one day he meets Dimitra, an avid collector and also a loner. Their relationship will share the joy of discovery and the grounds of sharing. But everything will change after a trip in the country, where the couple will face an unknown temptation: the egg holder that could be the most beautiful piece in their collection. If they don’t own it, how can they go on?

