Three Eyes

Not Available

Legendary Erlang Shen atoned for his mother's sins and had to descend to the realm of the dead a thousand times to get rid of demons before he could be enthroned again. Yang Jian was born as a baby and regained his godly power only after he became an adult. Therefore, the clan of "god protectors" has a long history on earth. "The goddess Huan Ling found the three-eyed baby and named him Yang Jian, believing that he was the reincarnation of Erlang Shen. For twenty years, Huan Ling has been guarding Yang Jian. But no one believed in Yang Jian. When the ink demon attacked again, Yang Jian finally opened his heavenly eye to get rid of it.