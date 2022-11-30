Three Female Ghosts

Not Available

Michiru is just about to get married to her coworker, Shunya, when she is raped by a mysterious clown and commits suicide. Despondent and upset, Shunya starts to date Mari, one of Michiru’s coworkers. One day, Michiru’s other coworker, Yu, opens her eyes to find Michiru’s pale-faced ghost, staring at her. Out of nowhere, the same clown that raped Michiru appears and rapes Yu as well. In reality, Shunya was dating Yu in secret at the same time he was engaged to Michiru. The night that Michiru was attacked, Yu was hiding in Shunya’s room. After the incident, Yu started seeing a doctor, Tokunaga, for therapy. Tokunaga receives Yu with kindness, and Yu who is haunted by her memories, falls for Tokunaga and starts dating him. However, Tokunaga has a big secret of his own…