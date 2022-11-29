Three Guys

Not Available

Brian, Gary and Will all have each other in common. What they also have in common is Brian’s bachelor pad, where the three meet regularly over the years, watching TV and talking about the serious, and the not so serious. As the years pass by, Will becomes distant, Gary gets married, but Brain is always there. In his chair, at his place. That is, until he isn’t anymore. And Gary and Will are left to deal with the gaping void which then exists. In their lives, and in their friendship.