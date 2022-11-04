1950

Three Hams On Rye

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 6th, 1950

Studio

The stooges are stage hands who also have small parts in a big play. They quickly get on the bad side of the producer. First they fail to prevent a famous critic from sneaking into the audience. Then Shemp accidentally adds a pot holder into a cake they bake as a prop. During the play the stooges (as southern gentlemen) and the rest of the cast spit up feathers during what was supposed to be a serious scene. The critic thinks it's a hilarious satire and the boys are redeemed.

Cast

Shemp HowardShemp
Larry FineLarry
Moe HowardMoe
Nanette BordeauxLulabelle
Christine McIntyreJaniebelle
Emil SitkaB.K. Doaks

