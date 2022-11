Not Available

There is family trouble for the knights. To get out of trouble’s way, they decide to whizz off to China for a dragon tooth, the symbol of wisdom and power. At that time the Prince of Kiev is on a journey with his horse Julius; he is after the treasures of the Sea tsar to fill his coffers and “patch up the budget”. And the Sea tsar has decided to marry – and therefore drown Kiev. What is to be done? What will help our heroes? Friendship, boldness and, of course, love.