Three Hours was based on the short story Purple and Fine Linen. Corinne Griffith stars as Madeline, the freshly-divorced wife of elderly Jonathan Durkin (Hobart Bosworth). Left penniless by her vengeful husband, Madeline is forced to become a pickpocket to pay for a new wardrobe. One of her victims is a Mr. Finlay (John Bowers), who threatens to turn her over to the police -- until he hears Madeline's woeful tale of her cruel, possessive husband. Touched by her sincerity, Finlay pulls strings to wrest Madeline's baby from the clutches of Durkin, then marries the girl himself.