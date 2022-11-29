Three in the Saddle

Not Available

Partners in most of the low-budget Texas Rangers Westerns, Tex Ritter and Dave O'Brien are at loggerheads through the greater part of this slow-moving entry, the last in the series. In fact, despite a title card that reads, "Tex Ritter and Dave O'Brien as the Texas Rangers," Ritter actually works on Lorraine Miller's ranch. Peggy Barlou (Miller) is the young rancher who refuses to sell her spread to greedy stage-line proprietor John Rankin (Edward Howard). Tex Haines (Ritter), meanwhile, is accused of killing Bill Dugan (Art Fowler), Rankin's bodyguard, but eludes capture long enough to hook up with Dave Wyatt (O'Brien) and Panhandle Perkins (Guy Wilkerson), a couple of rangers in disguise.