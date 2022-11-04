1935

Three Little Beers

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 27th, 1935

Studio

Not Available

The stooges are inept deliverymen at a brewery. When they learn about a company golf tournament, they sneak onto a golf course to get some practice. They quickly proceed to bother the other golfers and destroy the course. Forced to escape in their beer truck, more havoc ensues when the load of beer barrels are spilled out down a steep hill.

Cast

Larry FineLarry
Curly HowardCurly
Bud JamisonA. Panther
Jack 'Tiny' LipsonJones
George MagrillStreet Cop
William IrvingCement Layer

