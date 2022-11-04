Three Little Beers

The stooges are inept deliverymen at a brewery. When they learn about a company golf tournament, they sneak onto a golf course to get some practice. They quickly proceed to bother the other golfers and destroy the course. Forced to escape in their beer truck, more havoc ensues when the load of beer barrels are spilled out down a steep hill.
|Larry Fine
|Larry
|Curly Howard
|Curly
|Bud Jamison
|A. Panther
|Jack 'Tiny' Lipson
|Jones
|George Magrill
|Street Cop
|William Irving
|Cement Layer
