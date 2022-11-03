Three Little Twirps

1943

The Stooges get a job putting up posters for a circus but discover that instead of money, their pay is tickets to the show. When trying to scalp their tickets gets them in trouble, they hide out backstage where Curly has an encounter with a bearded lady and Moe and Larry hide in a horse suit. When they're caught, the circus manager gives them a choice of going to jail or joining the circus. What they don't know is that they are to be targets for the Zulu spear thrower. When Curly hits the spear thrower with one of his own spears, the boys are on the run once again.