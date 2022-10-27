Three O'Clock High

A high school nerd, Jerry Mitchell (Siemaszko) is assigned to write a piece for the school paper about new boy Buddy Revell (Tyson), who is rumored to be a psychopathic nutcase. When Jerry accidentally touches Buddy, he says that they must fight in the parking lot at 3pm. Jerry will just about do anything to avoid the confrontation
|Annie Ryan
|Franny Perrins
|Richard Tyson
|Buddy Revell
|Stacey Glick
|Brei Mitchell
|Jonathan Wise
|Vincent Costello
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Mr. Rice
|Philip Baker Hall
|Detective Mulvahill
