Three of a Kind

Famous novelist Ngan (Michael Hui) is leading a comfortable life living on the royalties of his published novels. He has now placed all his attention onto his daughter Sophia (Miriam Yeung). Sophia has reached a suitable age for marriage and is still searching for her Prince Charming. She has a crush on Frankie (Lau Ching Wan), her boss and a playboy. Due to some accident, Frankie decides to stay at Sophia's home for a while, Then, Sophia and Frankie became lovers and are planning to get married! Ngan Loves his daughter so much that he knows he must destroy their love before it is too late. Sophia must make a life and death decision between Frankie and her father...