1947

Three on a Ticket

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1947

Studio

Not Available

A private detective, who has been shot, stumbles into the office of Michael Shayne (Hugh Beaumont), and dies before Shayne can question him. Shayne finds a baggage ticket in his hand. He claims it and finds the checked-bag contains the loot from a robbery. Now, he has about fifty minutes left of the running time to find the crooks, bring them to justice and return the money to the rightful owners. And needs all of it.

Cast

Hugh BeaumontMichael Shayne
Cheryl WalkerPhyllis Hamilton
Paul BryarTim Rourke
Ralph DunnInspector Pete Rafferty
Louise CurrieHelen Brimstead
Gavin GordonPearson aka Barton

View Full Cast >

Images