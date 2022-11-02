Not Available

"Three Scenes with Ingmar Bergman" is quite an interesting documentary which is basically a sequence of interviews with Ingmar Bergman where Bergman himself talks about his life and work, beginning with his birth and childhood, relationship with his parents, particularly with his father, which had influence on his work later. Then he talks about how he became writer and than director at Film Studious in Stokholm and about the movies he made during this period. Then he describes how he discovered the island of Faro and come to live and work there later. Particularly interesting because of it's autobiographical aspect: we see Ingmar Bergman´s life and how he made his films through his own eyes and described with his own words.