Three Sisters (Rokugatsudo no Sanshimai)

As a family-run confectionery shop in Kagoshima struggles to stay in business with increasing competition from local supermarkets, the family’s three daughters experience various troubles in their private lives. The second daughter Namie recently returned home from Tokyo after filing for divorce from her husband, but he soon chases after her to win her back. Meanwhile, a new product may be the key to saving the family shop. (Via Eigapedia: https://eigapedia.com/movie/rokugatsudo-no-sanshimai#links)