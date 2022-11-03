1942

Three Smart Saps

  • Comedy

Release Date

July 29th, 1942

The stooges are engaged to the three daughters of a prison warden. When they learn that some crooks have taken over the prison and their prospective father-in-law has been locked up, they decide to go undercover to rescue him. The stooges sneak into the prison where they find a casino with a fancy party in progress. After swiping some formal attire, they crash the party and get candid camera evidence to expose the crooked goings-on. With the crooks behind bars once again, the stooges are able to get married and all ends well.

Cast

Curly HowardCurly
Larry FineLarry
Moe HowardMoe
Julie GibsonStella Stevens
Bud JamisonParty Guest
Barbara SlaterCurly's Dancing Partner

