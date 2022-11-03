Three Smart Saps

The stooges are engaged to the three daughters of a prison warden. When they learn that some crooks have taken over the prison and their prospective father-in-law has been locked up, they decide to go undercover to rescue him. The stooges sneak into the prison where they find a casino with a fancy party in progress. After swiping some formal attire, they crash the party and get candid camera evidence to expose the crooked goings-on. With the crooks behind bars once again, the stooges are able to get married and all ends well.
|Curly Howard
|Curly
|Larry Fine
|Larry
|Moe Howard
|Moe
|Julie Gibson
|Stella Stevens
|Bud Jamison
|Party Guest
|Barbara Slater
|Curly's Dancing Partner
