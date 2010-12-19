Three Steps Above Heaven

2010

Story of two young people who belong to different worlds. It is the chronicle of a love improbable, almost impossible but inevitable dragging in a frantic journey they discover the first great love. Babi (Maria Valverde) is a girl from upper-middle class that is educated in goodness and innocence . Hache (Mario Casas) is a rebellious boy, impulsive, unconscious, has a appetite for risk and danger embodied in endless fights and illegal motorbike races, the limit of common sense