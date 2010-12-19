2010

Three Steps Above Heaven

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 2010

Studio

Atresmedia

Story of two young people who belong to different worlds. It is the chronicle of a love improbable, almost impossible but inevitable dragging in a frantic journey they discover the first great love. Babi (Maria Valverde) is a girl from upper-middle class that is educated in goodness and innocence . Hache (Mario Casas) is a rebellious boy, impulsive, unconscious, has a appetite for risk and danger embodied in endless fights and illegal motorbike races, the limit of common sense

Cast

María ValverdeBabi
Mario CasasHache
Álvaro CervantesPollo
Marina SalasKatina
Nerea CamachoDani
Cristina PlazasRafaela

