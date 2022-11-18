Three Stories

Not Available

The film combines 3 separate stories .. The first story (Dunia Allah) to Naguib Mahfouz and starring Salah Mansour and Nahed Sharif .. Tell the story of a courier in a government service approached the age of the pension did not enjoy his life at all decides to embezzlement of employees salaries and travel to Alexandria with one of the girls on the street to enjoy several weeks He was convinced that he did not harm anyone because all the employees did not need a salary except for one employee who was burdened with social burdens.