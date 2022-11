Not Available

Frank Martin's (Kieron Moore) greatest nightmare is realized when the band leader is convicted and sentenced to death for murdering the owner of a club in which he had performed. Frank's innocent of the crime, and singer Ruth Chapman (Sandra Dorne) can provide him with an alibi. But Ruth's missing, leading Frank to worry that the real killer has rubbed her out. As Frank awaits execution, he and his friends desperately work to clear his name.