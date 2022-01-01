Three Tenors in Paris

Not Available

The Three Tenors: Paris 1998 (re-released with the subtitle The Concert of the Century) is a live album by José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti with conductor James Levine. The album was recorded at a Three Tenors concert on 10 July 1998 during celebrations for the FIFA World Cup. The concert took place in front of the Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France. The Orchestre de Paris accompanied the singers. The audience at the live concert numbered around 150,000 people.[2] A sound system and large screens were placed along the Champ de Mars for the crowds further back to see and hear the performance.[2] Producer Tibor Rudas claimed prior to the concert that 2 billion viewers were expected to watch the televised performance worldwide.[3]