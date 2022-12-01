Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity

Not Available

Documentary celebrating The Three Tenors - Luciano Pavarotti, José Carreras and Plácido Domingo - debut concert at the ancient baths of Caracalla on the eve of the 1990 Football World Cup Final. An audience of 1.6 billion reportedly watched the event, and it's recording becoming the best-selling classical album of all time. With brand new interviews and backstage footage, we are witness to the rivalries and friendships of the opera stars from 1990 through to Pavarotti's passing in 2007.