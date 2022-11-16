Three Times About It

Not Available

We see what is happening through the eyes of a protagonist. A young athlete Yaroslav is not happy in his life: boredom and routine of daily workouts, need of constant self-control, etc. But most of all he is concerned about a strange feeling he has for men. Only his close friend Andrew seems to understand what is happening to him. For Yaroslav it's difficult to admit that he is a gay. Internal problems become external: he fights with a member of the national team and is on the verge of scandalous charges. He is referred to a psychologist who gently opens his eyes to himself.