Gay marriage is here. Transgender visibility, acceptance and rights are increasing. And the next frontier has arrived: People whose gender is neither male nor female. In increasing numbers, of all ages and ethnicities, people are referring to themselves as agender, gender neutral, gender queer, and more. Facebook's profile list now offers a choice of 52 genders. 'Three to Infinity: Beyond two genders' is an 84-minute documentary that immerses the viewer in a world where gender is a spectrum of possibilities, where stereotypes fall, and where the future is the present.